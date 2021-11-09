Chicago-based Reliance Relocation Services, Inc., parent organization of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), announced that Mayfair International Realty has joined its portfolio of global brands.

Based in the United Kingdom, Mayfair International Realty is an international luxury real estate network with 460 offices in 14 countries.

According to Nick Churton, Mayfair International Realty co-founder and managing director, the relationship is an exciting step in Mayfair’s steady growth. “With Reliance Relocation, Mayfair International Realty will continue to thrive as an exclusive luxury real estate network in its own right. Now that this piece is in place, there are exciting opportunities for brokers and agents worldwide. Mayfair has a unique chance to supercharge its advance to the very top of its field,” Churton said in a statement.

Annette Reeve, Mayfair International Realty co-founder and COO, said in a statement, “It is rare nowadays to find two large and influential real estate businesses that are such a great fit and together are so much larger than the sum of their parts. Mayfair International Realty brings an exclusive element to Reliance Relocation’s stable of leading brands.”

Mayfair International Realty will continue to operate as a separate entity, with its London-based leadership team and staff.

“This strategic addition to our real estate family further solidifies our organization as the global home for independent real estate firms worldwide,” said Reliance CEO Paul Boomsma in a statement. “Our philosophies are well aligned, with a focus on total support of our members’ and sales associates’ success and elevating the consumer experience.”

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.