You don’t want to find yourself unprepared, especially in an emergency or disaster situation. But this is the unfortunate reality for many households every year. With some advance planning, however, you can ensure your safety.

Set up emergency alerts. Emergency alerts for your local area can be a vital source of information before and during a disaster. Alerts can tell you what to expect and where you can seek shelter, as well as other relevant information. Alerts can often be sent via text or email.

Create an escape plan and route. Escape routes are important for everyone in the house, but are especially useful for children who may panic in an emergency without the additional guidance. Give children the main route for escape and offer a secondary option in case the first is unavailable. This is particularly important in the event of a fire. Practice your route throughout the year, even if it’s as simple as going through the front door.

Set a safe meeting place. If you and other members of your home are out at work, school or running errands, you will need a safe meeting place in the event of an emergency. Predetermine the memorable and safe location where everyone can gather if you cannot return safely to your home.

Protect your essential documents. Vital documents create numerous problems if lost. Be sure to keep paper copies in a fire and weatherproof box in your home, or a safety deposit box out of the home. Be sure to securely store your digital files in the cloud or on a flash drive in your weatherproof box.

There are a lot of crucial emergency prep steps you can take for your home; additionally, there are a lot of extra steps that can be useful depending on your needs and location. Your family size, the disaster types your local area is prone to and your lifestyle can all determine the appropriate steps you should take to properly prepare for an emergency or natural disaster. Avoid getting overwhelmed by starting with the basics and getting your low or no-cost plans out of the way.

