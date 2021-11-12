RISMedia kicks off its annual Power Broker Forum today, back in a live-audience setting during this year’s REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Diego, California.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Setting Your Sights on a Record-Breaking 2022,” and the event will take place today, Friday, Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. PT at the San Diego Convention Center Ballroom 20 CD.

The session is open to all full- and day-conference attendees.

This year’s speakers include:

Cindy Ariosa , Senior Vice President, Regional Manager, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. Helen Hanna Casey , CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Allan Dalton , Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, HomeServices of America

, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, HomeServices of America Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner & CEO, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks and John Featherston, founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, Inc. will moderate the discussion.

These leading brokers will discuss how to achieve new levels of success as we move beyond a pandemic environment. As market dynamics continue to shift, panelists will share how they’re building a business plan for the future—one that incorporates valuable strategies and innovations that emerged over the past year and a half, but also returns to the basics that made them successful in the first place.

From rethinking office space to implementing the right technology to addressing the new needs of today’s buyers and sellers, brokers will share how they’re reengaging agents—and attracting new ones—as we move into 2022 and beyond.

Later on Friday, RISMedia will host its annual, invitation-only Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, also in a live-event setting, at the Marriott San Diego Marina hotel. The event honors the achievements of those firms that appeared in RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Report and those selected as RISMedia’s 2020 and 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers.

RISMedia’s 2020 and 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame members will also be inducted during the gala. The Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner is the industry’s premier, “who’s who” event, bringing together owners and senior executives from the nation’s largest independent and franchise residential brokerage firms.

To inquire about attending, email Deb Ryan, RISMedia senior director of Client Services and Events, at dryan@rismedia.com.

RISMedia also invites any industry professionals attending the REALTORS® Conference & Expo to stop by its Booth No. 810 during trade show hours to meet the editors and find out what’s new at RISMedia!

