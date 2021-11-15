Improving the home-buying and selling process wherever possible is a key component of serving clients, especially in today’s housing market. With that in mind, technology advances in home inspection now enable a number of advances that benefit clients and agents as well.

An interactive visual inspection summary offers expanded insights and information the buyer can use well into the future. While a printed report is useful (and expected), the inspection report comes to life in the interactive format. By visually highlighting issues noted during the inspection, an interactive report enables the client to get a clearer understanding of each area of concern.

Estimating the cost of recommended repairs can be tricky. New tools allow home inspectors to offer this information based on findings in the inspection report. This information allows homeowners to plan for repairs needed soon and upgrades they may wish to address later. Alternatively, as part of a pre-listing inspection, sellers can provide this information to prospective buyers, improving transparency and smoothing transactions.

With new tech-based features and proven benefits, buyers and sellers get more information when, where and how they need it, while agents can keep transactions moving and get to closings faster.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is committed to ensuring confident home ownership. To learn how Pillar To Post Home Inspectors can help you and your clients using advanced technology visit pillartopost.com.