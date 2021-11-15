Gail Hartnett, a REALTOR® from Boise, Idaho, received the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) 2021 Distinguished Service Award. The honor is presented yearly to no more than two of NAR’s 1.5 million members. Winners were recognized during the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Diego.

NAR established the award in 1979 to honor REALTORS® who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and who serve as leaders in their local communities. It is considered the highest honor an NAR member can receive. Recipients must be active at the local, state and national association levels, but must not have served as NAR president.

“Gail Hartnett’s dedication to our industry, association and her fellow Idahoans represents everything that the Distinguished Service Award embodies,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler in a statement. “I’m honored to recognize Gail for her efforts and lasting impact.”

Hartnett has been a REALTOR® for 29 years and is currently team leader of the Gail Hartnett Team at Keller Williams Realty in Boise.

“Believing that my mission in life has always been to help others be the best that they can be, there are no words to describe what I’m feeling as a DSA honoree,” said Hartnett in a statement. “I’m excited and blessed to be in the midst of the extraordinary Distinguished Service Award recipients and representing the great state of Idaho. Serving as a volunteer leader at every level of our amazing association and in my community has been a joy and a privilege.”

As an active member of NAR for nearly three decades, Hartnett’s has held numerous association leadership positions. A member of NAR’s Board of Directors since 2008, she served as 2012 Region 12 vice president, which encompasses Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Hartnett was the 2006 national president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, vice chair of the Fair Housing 50th Anniversary Commemoration Work Group, and she served in leadership as liaison to the Public Policy and Federal Issues Group in 2016.

Hartnett is a two-time member of the Realtors® Political Action Committee Hall of Fame. She is also NAR’s Federal Political Coordinator for Congressman Mike Simpson and received the FPC Meritorious Service Award in 2013.

Hartnett served as the 2007 president of the Idaho Association of REALTORS® and was selected as the association’s REALTOR® of the Year in 2018.

Hartnett is active in her local community, currently serving on the Advisory Council for the Idaho State Meth Project, a program working to prevent teens from methamphetamine use. She also served on the advisory board for Idaho Women in Leadership.

In 2008, Boise State University honored Hartnett with its Women Making History Award, and in 2001 she received the Tribute to Women in Industry Award.

