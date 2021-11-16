Especially when buying a luxury home, it’s essential to work with an agent who is deeply versed in the high-end market and can guide you every step of the way. If you’re looking to buy or sell a luxury property, your time and privacy are of high priority. When you’re ready to buy or sell your luxury home, here are some tips to help you select the real estate agent who will be the best fit for you.

Luxury Real Estate Experience

While decades of professional experience in other professional fields is an asset to real estate agents, it’s essential to work with an agent who has significant experience in the luxury home market. Assessing an agent’s current listings, as well as their closed transactions, is a quick way to evaluate if that particular agent specializes in buying and selling properties in your desired price range. From there, you can begin interviewing agents who have experience in the luxury market.

Agent Accessibility

When you’re interviewing real estate agents, it is vital to ask how accessible they are. For example, will you call or text them directly, or does all communication need to go through their assistant? Will the agent be showing you properties, or do they have an associate handle the showings? Understanding how accessible the agent is may encourage or deter you from working with them.

Market Knowledge

A well-versed luxury real estate agent should know the available inventory, the average number of days a home is on the market and all ins and outs of the local luxury market. A luxury real estate agent should also have a realistic understanding of prices and guide you if a listing is priced unreasonably high, plans for the neighborhood and what your budget can reasonably afford.

Customized Marketing Plan

If you’re selling a luxury home, a real estate agent should be able to outline the proposed marketing strategy unique to your home articulately. A customized marketing plan is paramount to help your home stand out to luxury buyers when selling a luxury property. The plan should include staging, photo and video, digital marketing, media and event marketing components

Maintaining Your Privacy

In the luxury home market, privacy is imperative. If you’re selling a luxury property, a real estate agent should thoroughly screen potential buyers and have a system to keep both your information and belongings safe during the showing and sales process. In addition, ultra-high-end homes are often sold off-market, so working with an agent who is discreet throughout the process and has a trusted network of luxury agents are two important qualities.

Whether you’re buying or selling a luxury property, partnering with a real estate agent you’re personally and professionally compatible with will help lessen the stress associated with buying and selling a home. By asking the right questions and getting to know your agent before embarking on your next real estate venture, you can be sure you will partner with the agent who is the best fit for you.