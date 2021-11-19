The National Association of Realtors® has partnered with Panorama Travel Solutions to create NAR Travel Club, an exclusive travel experience platform with access to full-service travel booking capabilities, including hotel, resort, car and air.

As part of the REALTOR Benefits® Program, NAR members and their families can access an optimized booking engine, deeply discounted inventory at more than 600,000 hotels and resorts worldwide, and competitive pricing for a wide range of travel services. Members can also purchase discounted Resort Vacation Certificates that can be given out as thank you gifts to clients.

“Travel-related services are one of the most highly requested benefits from our members,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “We are excited about our partnership with Panorama Travel Solutions and we look forward to offering Realtors® a customized booking platform, significant hotel discounts and a number of other tremendous benefits as part of their NAR membership.”

Realtors® can visit nar.realtor/NARtravelclub to create an account and get access to a unique activation code which will provide them with a full suite of travel products, including hotel discounts of up to 60% and resort vacation certificates. Premium memberships are also available with additional savings on travel and an expanded suite of products, including event tickets, shopping and cruises.

“We’re delighted to add NAR members to our growing list of customers as we know travel services are important and sought-after benefits, but often hard to manage,” said Fiona Downing, senior managing director of Panorama. “This agreement highlights Panorama Travel Solutions’ ability to scale and develop custom travel club products that meet an organization’s unique needs, all while enhancing the lives of their stakeholders through memorable vacations.”

To learn more about all the benefits available in the REALTOR Benefits® Program, visit https://www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/ for more information.