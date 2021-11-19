Tim Grant, a REALTOR® with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers in Newnan, Georgia, has been a huge proponent of Rocket Mortgage with his customers since working with the lender to finance his own home purchase.

“The process was unbelievably simple, from the time we put in an inquiry on the website to getting a call from the loan officer five minutes later to having a pre-approval letter within 20 minutes,” explains Grant.

Diving into the industry three short years ago, Grant points to his desire to provide a seamless experience to each and every client as the main factor behind his decision to work with Rocket Mortgage.

Upping the ante even further, Grant utilizes the Rocket ProSM Insight platform, which provides real-time updates on the status of his clients’ mortgages.

“Rocket Pro Insight allows me to stay on top of the loan process, showing me where my clients stand,” says Grant.

With full transparency into the loan process, Grant can see where each loan is in the process, the terms of the loan, whether additional documentation is needed and when it will close.

“If the process is ever held up, all I have to do is reach out to my dedicated Agent Relationship Manager to see what is going on and how we can fix it,” says Grant, who points to the open lines of communication with the team at Rocket Mortgage as one of the biggest benefits of the partnership.

“I know who has the file every step of the way and how to get ahold of them, which allows for seamless communication,” says Grant.

And while timing is important when helping a client through the real estate transaction, being able to change pre-approval notes within the company’s specifications has made things even easier.

“By using the pre-approval notes, I no longer have to wait for a mortgage banker or loan officer to get back to me with a revised pre-approval letter,” says Grant. “I can simply go in and change it myself so that I’m sending over the best offer for my client.”

Drilling down even further, Grant’s clients are benefitting from his use of Rocket Pro Insight as well.

“They love that I’m able to stay on top of things for them,” notes Grant. “They’re busy working, so they aren’t necessarily following—but I can make sure they always know exactly what’s going on.”

For those not yet working with Rocket Mortgage, according to Grant, they’re missing out.

“Rocket Mortgage goes above and beyond to make sure my clients are taken care of, which is critical in an industry where the client relationship is so important,” concludes Grant. “With Rocket Mortgage, it’s not a lender and an agent, but rather, a team working together to get it done. And you can’t put a value on having a relationship with a lending arm.”

The above article is sponsored content. For more information, please visit RocketPro.com/RealEstate.

