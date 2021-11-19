The idea of knocking on doors to introduce yourself to your farm area might make you nervous, but rather than knock, drop a flyer in their mailbox and run, let me offer a few tips to give you the confidence to connect with your potential clients.

Offer Something of Value

Whether it’s a postcard, a flyer, short guide or newsletter, there’s a variety of information you can provide that can give value, such as a list of what’s recently sold in the area, a certificate for a market report (or CMA), or tips for selling.

The Dialogue

We have a few dialogues that I like to use with door-knocking:

“Hi there, I’m Darryl with Power Realty. I hope I’m not interrupting you. The reason why I’m stopping by is to let you know that I’m a real estate agent in this area, and I wanted to let homeowners know that I’m here, and to give a little update about what’s currently happening in the real estate market.

“By the way, one of the things I’m offering to homeowners is a neighborhood market report. This report does two things. First, it shows you how much your neighbors paid for their house, and based on that information, it would give you a value range for your property’s worth. I believe that homeowners should do this once a year, just like you go to your doctor and have a physical once a year. If that’s something you’d be interested in, I’d be more than happy to provide that report for you. I don’t even have to come in, really, I can just ask a few simple questions, and if you like, I could have a quick look at the house while we talk about that neighborhood market report.

“I also just wanted to share with you that I do have a couple of buyers that are looking to buy in this neighborhood as well, so I’ve been saying to homeowners that if you hear about anyone that’s thinking about moving, if you wouldn’t mind, please reach out to me because people are really hungry to buy here.”