Headliners Week of 11/14 – 11/20

During NAR's annual conference, chief economist Yun provided a market overview for the past year and key trends to watch...Read more
During NAR's annual conference, chief economist Yun provided a market overview for the past year and key trends to watch...Read more
Christie’s International Real Estate, the luxury real estate subsidiary of Christie’s, is slated for new ownership.Read more
Industry leaders discuss their predictions and preparation for the coming year’s housing market.Read more
NAR says new guidance adopted reinforces greater transparency for consumersRead more
Over 350 of the industry's most influential real estate brokers gathered for a night of networking, celebration and education.Read more
RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jesse Williams breaks down this week in news for ‘Headliners.’ In focus: Zillow drops out of...Read more
RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jordan Grice delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate....Read more
RISMedia Content Editor Paige Brown delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate....Read more
RISMedia Senior Online Editor Liz Dominguez delivers this week's Headliners, which provides an overview of the week's most significant market...Read more
RISMedia Blog/Social Media Editor Jameson Doris, delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Vice President, Online Editorial, Beth McGuire delivers this week’s ‘Headliners.’ In focus this week: Are we going to see...Read more
Click below to receive the latest real estate news and events directly to your inbox.