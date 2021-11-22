The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released the 2022 Scorecard for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions, LLC (CSS). The purpose of the 2022 Scorecard is to hold the enterprises and CSS accountable for fulfilling their core mission requirements by promoting sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing and operating in a safe and sound manner.

“The 2022 Scorecard will better position the enterprises to support the housing market throughout the economic cycle,” said FHFA Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson in a statement. “Key to the Enterprises fulfilling their statutory mandates is their ability to advance sustainable and affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities, and to improve their capital position by transferring credit risk away from the taxpayer.”

The 2022 Scorecard focuses on specific enterprise goals that address affordability, fair lending and equity, in addition to promptly addressing examination and supervision findings, and ensuring sufficient liquidity to sustain the enterprises through severe stress events. It also ensures that the enterprises prioritize climate risk, as well as the principles of diversity and inclusion, throughout their decision-making processes.

You can find the 2022 Scorecard here.

Source: FHFA