The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) recently announced the members of its 2022 Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council. The Advisory Councils on affordable rental housing and affordable homeownership were formed in 2019 to provide important strategic and practical guidance to MBA’s CONVERGENCE Initiative, the association’s affordable housing effort.

“This Council will guide our efforts in bringing together key stakeholders to work on solutions aimed at affordable rental housing,” said Steve O’Connor, MBA’s senior vice president for Affordable Housing Initiatives, in a statement. “As economic, demographic and social issues continue to intersect, our members will work to help ensure a healthy and equitable housing market.”

The Advisory Council on Affordable Homeownership provides important recommendations, feedback and ideas on where MBA should focus its time and resources to be impactful in advancing affordable homeownership and helping close the racial homeownership gap. The co-chairs and membership for the 2022 Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council was announced last month at the Annual Convention.

“MBA remains committed to overcoming the various obstacles affecting affordable rental housing,” said MBA President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB, in a statement. “I am confident that the members of this council will continue to push our industry to address this timely and important issue.”

Michael Staton, vice president and mortgage officer, CPC Mortgage Company, and Sarah Garland, managing director, CBRE, will serve a second term as co-chairs of the Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council in 2022.

“With the ability to leverage the unique expertise of our membership, the MBA’s Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council can play a key role in bringing innovation and a diversity of ideas to address the crisis of affordability, equity and sustainability facing our rental housing and the people who call it home,” said Staton in a statement. “Given the lending industry’s influence and impact on the nation’s housing ecosystem, it’s important that we lead from the front in addressing these challenges. I’m honored to co-chair this committee and thank the MBA for its work to create real change in cities large and small throughout the country.”

“The Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council allows us to identify issues, both legislatively and programmatically, and proactively address those issues to make an immediate impact on the tenants that need it most. The power of the MBA then allows us to be represented and lobby for the changes that we need,” said Garland.

The members of the Affordable Rental Housing Advisory Council include:

Sarah Garland (Co-Chair), CBRE Capital Markets

Michael Staton (Co-Chair), CPC Mortgage Company, LLC

Alexander (Al) Beaumariage, KeyBank

Hal Collett, Colliers Mortgage

Graham Dozier, Regions Bank

John Gilmore IV, Walker & Dunlop

Michael Heagerty, Gantry

Hyung Kim, Pacific Life Insurance Company

Tony Love, Bellwether Enterprise

Shekar Narasimhan, Beekman Advisors, Inc.

Robert Nilson, Dynex Capital, Inc.

Bilal Parviz, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

Matt Rocco, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital

Jeff Rodman, M&T Realty Capital Corporation

Justin Shackleford, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Daron Tubian, Barings Global Real Estate

Paul Weissman, Lument

Stephanie Wiggins, PGIM Real Estate

Arthanias Williams, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Source: Mortgage Bankers Association