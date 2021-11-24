Fathom Holdings Inc. recently announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,750,000 shares, inclusive of 350,000 secondary shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share.

The company also granted the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions. After the underwriting discount, the company received net proceeds of approximately $32.7 million, not including an exercise of the over-allotment option or expenses related to the offering.

Roth Capital Partners and Stephens Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, with D.A. Davidson & Co. acting as co-manager.

“Our primary objective for this raise is to use the funds, in part, to further accelerate the company’s growth through acquisition of smaller real estate brokerages that we expect to be immediately accretive to our business,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley in a statement. “We are focused on acquisition targets that are in new or smaller geographic markets in order to achieve scale quickly, enhance revenue per transaction, and launch mortgage and title faster than would otherwise be feasible. We also may use some of the funds for sales and marketing initiatives, investments in technology, working capital and for general corporate purposes. Since our IPO in July 2020, we believe Fathom has performed exceptionally well and has continuously exceeded top line expectations,” Harley added.

