Adwerx, the Customer Relationship Advertising™ (CRA) platform, recently announced that it has secured $14.5M in a combination of equity and debt from Texas Capital Bank’s Technology Banking Group, Savano Capital Partners, and existing investors. Their enterprise software business has increased 70% over the last twelve months, according to the company, and the funds will be used to support continued growth.

The Adwerx CRA™ software integrates with existing CRM systems to automatically generate individually personalized digital ads for each member of sales, SDR and account management teams in enterprise organizations. The personalized ads then begin to passively “follow” each salesperson’s current clients and prospects (pulled from the CRM) as they browse the web and social media—keeping the salesperson top of mind all the time with the people that matter most.

“We’re meeting face to face less often these days, but people still buy from people,” said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx, in a statement. “Our customers find great value in how CRA™ keeps their salespeople or account managers in front of their prospects and clients all the time, regardless if they have a team of 10 or a team of 10,000 sales producers. This year, we will add more than 250 enterprise customers, and this financing gives us more fuel to continue investing into the growth drivers of the business.”

“We admire what Adwerx has built and see it filling a critical need for sales organizations of all sizes and types, especially in a professional world that now operates both virtually and in person,” said Josh Seaman, senior vice president of Texas Capital Bank’s Technology Banking group, in a statement. “We are thrilled to work with Company Management as a capital partner and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

For more information, please visit adwerx.com.