Thanksgiving and Black Friday are now in our rearview mirror! Hanukkah starts today, and with Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, now is the perfect time to reach out to your clients.

Without regular touches, former clients could easily forget that you’re still an active agent in their area and may not refer you to their friends and family. So with that in mind, here are three ways to check in with your former and current clients during the holiday season:

Host a holiday contest. Creating a social media contest for your clients is a great way to get them to engage with you while keeping it light and COVID-safe. Check with your broker about any restrictions when it comes to wording or the gift you’re giving away. However, a “Guess the number of candy canes in the jar” contest on Facebook is on theme and easy to implement and participate in.

Throw a party. If you’re able to do so safely, this is one of the most memorable ways to interact with your clients. Many agents will use space in their office to have the event, but, no matter where you decide to have the party, be sure to hand out branded treats!



Give away branded goodies. If you’re unable to throw a party, at least distribute gifts or treats to all of your clients that includes your branding. Whether you’re mailing them out or dropping them on your clients’ front steps, be sure that the gifts you give out this winter are useful (or delicious). This is much more thoughtful than the typical email blast that many agents send out.

There are numerous ways to reach out to your clients this holiday season and, although you don’t need to choose one of the suggestions above, be sure your clients know you’re thinking about them during the holidays!