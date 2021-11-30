Home trends change with the seasons, influenced by everything from television and movies to world events. The pandemic, especially, has changed the way people view their homes. So, what’s in store for 2022? According to a new Zillow report, homeowners will be focusing on spaces in which they can thrive: feeling comfortable, calm, energized, inspired, safe and healthy.

Down to Earth Color Schemes

Trending paint colors in 2022 will lean toward natural hues such as greens, blues, taupes and browns. In fact, the Behr 2022 Color of the Year, Breezeway, is a silver shade of green that’s inspired by elements in nature like sea glass.

Sustainability and Green Living Spaces

Homeowners will be prioritizing home features and products that promise sustainability and energy efficiency.

Old Is New

Rather than spending on new furniture and decor, we may see a resurgence toward secondhand purchases, providing a modern twist on plaster finishes, wallpapers and all-wood kitchens.



Comfort Over Style

With people spending more time at home during the pandemic, comfortable furniture has come into the spotlight, with curved couches and fabric upholstery leading over leather or sharp-edged furniture.

Furry-Minded Features

Pet ownership has increased dramatically over the course of the pandemic, and so homeowners are putting more emphasis on home features for their pets. These can include custom feeding stations, built-in pet beds and pet playrooms.

Renovating to Meet Needs

Perhaps rather than purchasing a new home, homeowners will focus more on improving their current living spaces to meet evolving needs. According to Zillow, nearly three-fourths of surveyed homeowners said they would consider at least one home improvement project in the next year.

“The pandemic forced a lot of people to reevaluate what’s most important in their lives and in their homes,” said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton for the report. “For many, 2022 is the moment to start living those values. That could be investing in sustainable home features, designing a space with well-being in mind or leaning into comfort and function over high style.”

To view the full report, click here.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to lizd@rismedia.com.