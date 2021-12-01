Curbio, Inc., has announced a new campaign to support families who are unable to afford a safe and healthy place to live during this season of giving. For every estimate provided by Curbio through the end of the year, the company will donate a flat rate to Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps people around the world build or improve a place they can call home.

Throughout the month of December, each real estate agent who requests and receives a home improvement estimate for their clients through Curbio will have a donation provided to Habitat for Humanity on their behalf.

“With the ongoing pandemic causing enduring spikes in housing costs, we felt we should do more this year to support families who are unable to afford a safe and healthy place to live,” said Olivia Mariani, senior director of Marketing at Curbio, in a statement. “Habitat for Humanity has been helping to bridge the gap in housing affordability for decades, making them an obvious choice for us to give back to. We’re excited to support such an important organization in partnership with the real estate agents we work with every day.”

To participate in this season of giving campaign, real estate agents located in any of Curbio’s markets simply need to submit an estimate request online for any of their active listings and receive a general estimate from a Home Improvement Consultant. For each request that results in a free, no-obligation estimate, Curbio will automatically donate to Habitat for Humanity on the agent’s behalf. Individual real estate agents may submit multiple estimate requests, resulting in multiple charitable donations.



For more information, please visit curbio.com/season-of-giving.