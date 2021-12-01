‘Tis the season! Hosting a holiday party is always a fun way to gather friends and family together. But party planning is no easy task. Gathering decorations, sending invitations and cleaning your home is hard enough without tacking on the responsibility of providing delicious treats for all your guests.

Luckily, a cookie exchange party is a fantastic way to get everybody involved, while simultaneously taking a big task off your plate. These simple tips and tricks will help your party run without a hitch while also giving your guests a delicious taste of the holiday spirit.

Create a Sign Up

You can’t have a true cookie exchange party without variety. Send out a sign up sheet prior to the event so that your guests can better coordinate their cookies. You can either leave the form blank or offer suggestions to help inspire your guests.

Tell Your Guests How Many Cookies to Bring

It’s important to let your guests know the size of your party so they can properly plan how many cookies to prepare. We recommend asking your guests to bring 7-8 dozen cookies so that everybody is able to try everything!

Provide Labels

Leave out small labels that your guests can fill out when they display their tasty treats. This will let others know what type of cookie they’re grabbing and if they contain any allergens.

Provide Packaging

The best part of a cookie exchange party is taking the cookies home. Offer your guests ways to perfectly package their goodies with various bags, baskets or tins.

Share the recipes

There’s nothing worse than trying something delicious once and never tasting it again. Gather recipes from guests who are willing to share. You can either print them to hand out during the party or create a digital collection to share with your guests later.