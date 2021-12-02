Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced its expansion into the Lake Country market with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lake Country Realty, adding seven top agents to the global network.

“Our continued growth into this market is a natural step in the brand’s national expansion and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Pat Bolger and his dynamic team,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “The agents joining are well-known for their drive, professionalism and dedication to client service and that is precisely who we want to align with as we continue to expand.”

“I am thrilled to work with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Pat Bolger, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lake Country Realty, in a statement. “This opportunity means a world of new connections that will benefit our clients. The company has network agents in places like Dubai and India, in Asia, along with Europe, Canada and Mexico. I may be biased, but Lake Country is every bit as beautiful as anyplace else in the world.”

According to the company, Bolger is among the top 1% of REALTORS® nationwide and continues to be the top agent in Lake Country year after year. Pat sold 40 million dollars in real estate in 2018, a figure approximately 10 times that of the average Wisconsin agent. Bolger sold $43 million dollars in real estate in 2020 and sold 46 homes in Lake Country—ten times more than the average real estate agent, said the company.

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “We are proud to welcome industry-leading expert Pat Bolger and his team of talented agents to our ever-expanding network and are looking forward to supporting his team and their continued growth.”

