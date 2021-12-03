The holidays are magical, festive, and exhausting. After a season of year-end deadlines, holiday parties, school events and extended time with the in-laws, celebrating New Year’s Eve in anything other than a cashmere jumpsuit on the Cloud Sofa can feel daunting. So, whether you spend the evening in solitude, with your significant other, or with an intimate group of friends, here are a few ways to make the evening feel extra special yet cozy.

Dress the Part

The best part about spending a cozy NYE at home is being able to dress comfortably. So, whether you wear head-to-toe cashmere or you step it up by pairing your faux leather leggings with an oversized button-down, keep comfort top-of-mind. And, let the high heels sit out this NYE in exchange for a pair of faux-fur lined Birdies.

Create the Ambiance

Whether it’s relaxing, soft and cozy, or energetic and lively, decide the vibe you want your NYE to have, considering the following ambient elements:

Create a playlist that reflects this vibe (or find an already curated list on Spotify).

Select a scent, whether it’s an energizing citrus blend, or a relaxing lavender aroma.

Layer the lighting, dim the recessed lighting and let the layers of task lighting and candlelight illuminate the room.

Display seasonal florals and greenery, such as evergreens, amaryllis and camellias.

Set the Bar

Create an entirely self-serve beverage station. Consider serving a signature cocktail to reduce the number of open bottles, uncork the wine and have all barware and garnishes available for easy self-service. Don’t forget a mocktail option if you’re looking to start New Year’s resolutions early.

Indulge in the Best

Whether you’re serving home-cooked surf and turf, or you’re ordering takeout from your favorite local restaurant, an evening spent celebrating the past year and welcoming in the new one is the perfect occasion to bring out the lovely china. Serve the wine family style, so you can sit and enjoy a leisurely meal.

Layer the Textiles

After an indulgent meal, gathering around the fire to watch a movie, play a game or enjoy conversation and laughs can feel like a true luxury. Wool carpet or rugs underfoot, a stack of cashmere blankets, oversized faux fur throw pillows and sheepskin throws can provide unparalleled comfort during an evening spent at home.

Take in the Fresh Air

Ring in the new year under the stars, whether you live in a warm climate or you fire up the outdoor heaters. Brew up a batch of hot toddies, light up the outdoor fireplace, pile on the fur blankets and countdown to the new year in the fresh air.

Plan for the Year Ahead

If planning is your key for relaxation, get ahead of your new year’s resolutions by setting your intentions for the year ahead and thinking about your upcoming goals and ambitions. Then, when you wake up on the first of the year, you will already feel like you have a jump start on a fresh start.