Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will continue to navigate what the future holds for real estate, and what agents need to do to succeed, in his annual “Bold Predictions” market outlook, on Mon., Dec. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. (ET)/10 a.m. (PT).

The online broadcast, “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: 2022 Real Estate Market Outlook,” will also include an interview with Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of Research at the National Association of REALTORS®.

Those interested may register here to attend.

The online broadcast will provide expert insights on the market and prepare real estate professionals for what’s to come in 2022. Using the most up-to-date economic data, Buffini will tap into his 30-plus years of experience to reveal what professionals need to do to build a profitable business that lasts for years to come.

The online broadcast will cover:

The state of the market in 2022

How to combat industry disruptors and build a business that lasts

Strategies to stay focused for a profitable 2022

And more!

“I am dedicated to observing industry trends, interviewing top market experts, and, above all, providing guidance and clarity to consumers,” says Buffini. “The Bold Predictions 2022 broadcast will continue this mission, cutting through the noise to help real estate agents and consumers learn how to effectively and easily deal with upcoming changes while also leveraging future opportunities.”

Buffini’s real estate predictions are highly regarded in the industry for their accuracy. Among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry and the housing inventory shortage. This can’t-miss broadcast is not just for real estate agents, but also for anyone who may be looking to buy or sell a home in 2022.

Sign up to claim your digital seat for this free broadcast at www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2022.