HomeSmart recently announced that Kelly Snodgrass has joined the corporate leadership team as the broker of record for the state of Texas following a decade in the industry.

Snodgrass will serve Texas agents and consumers, expanding the nation’s seventh-largest brokerage into Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine and the surrounding Metroplex areas.

The Texas market, according to Snodgrass, is facing a significant inventory challenge, with about half as many active listings than normal for this time of year.

“The number of active REALTORS® far exceeds the number of active listings currently. While things have slowed down in regard to wild sales prices over list price with full appraisal waivers and all listings receiving high numbers of multiple offers, buyers are still limited in the numbers of homes available at any given time,” she tells RISMedia. “In previous low-inventory markets, agents and buyers turned to new construction. Unfortunately, new construction is experiencing extremely low inventory as well, suffering from rising costs, lack of supplies and materials and labor shortages.”

However, she adds that there has been an increase in international transactions and large companies moving their corporate headquarters to the state.

“This gives agents and broker associates the unique ability to expand their lead sources and databases organically. Investors are coming from all over the world, as well as individuals moving across the country,” says Snodgrass. “Both of these situations have had the potential to bring new, repeat and referral business to agents across the state. International real estate in Texas is so important that both Texas REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS® have dedicated time and resources to help educate Texas REALTORS® on the topic and its significance.”

Before joining HomeSmart, Snodgrass worked as broker of record, broker support and broker associate during her real estate career. She received her broker license in January of 2017, after nearly five years of working as a producing agent.

“Immediately upon meeting Kelly, we knew she was just the person to expand HomeSmart further across Texas,” said Michael Swope, chief revenue officer at HomeSmart, in a statement. “She has a pulse on the market there and knows what agents want and need from their brokerage. Paired with HomeSmart’s systems, we believe she will offer a valuable brokerage experience for all Texas-based agents.”

“My motto is, ‘People first, the money will follow,’ and that’s what HomeSmart is all about,” said Snodgrass in a statement. “After speaking with team members at HomeSmart and learning about the values of the organization, I realized how much more I could be offering the agents in my area. HomeSmart is agent-centric and focused on making the process better and easier for all. That’s what I’ve been trying to do from the start, but now I’m empowered by HomeSmart’s agent-first culture, tools and service teams to make that happen.”

“HomeSmart offers so many resources and services to agents that don’t exist elsewhere,” Snodgrass added. “Support is key to agent success. It’s refreshing to be part of a brokerage that encourages agent phone calls and doesn’t build barriers between those who need assistance and those who have the answers.”

Snodgrass says that HomeSmart’s culture is what drew her to the company.

“It is a culture that I have not experienced elsewhere; inside the industry or not. I have a deep passion to grow this culture here in Texas with like-minded individuals that have the passion to serve others,” she says. “Bringing agents together is fun and working to grow the community and comradery throughout Texas is a driving passion.”

