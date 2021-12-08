NAR PULSE—Watch what happens when first-time buyers, guided by the expertise of a REALTOR®, search for their dream home in First-Time Buyer, streaming Dec. 25 on Hulu. Catch up on season one today and share with your agents!



Encourage Your Agents to Enroll in the L.E.A.D. Courses

Developed by top REALTOR® leaders exclusively for aspiring to seasoned REALTOR® leaders, the Building Blocks, Road Map, Vision and DEI courses equip participants with the practical skills, concepts, knowledge and practices needed for effective association leadership. Help them get started on their leadership journey today!

REALTOR® Store Winter Sale Is Here – 20% Off Select Products!

Send your agents to the REALTOR® Store to stock up on tangible takeaways and resources that will help them strategically set the stage for successful showings in the New Year. From now until Dec. 15, select products are 20% off. Happy shopping!