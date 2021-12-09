Are you planning a move to a new apartment or house? If so, you could likely use some moving boxes to transport your belongings. Unfortunately, purchasing moving boxes can quickly burn a hole in your wallet. Here are some places you can go to get yourself some moving boxes for free!

Visit Your Local Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a great place to find large, recycled boxes. Because they regularly stock their shelves with bulk deliveries, they likely have numerous boxes in their stock room. Simply go into your town’s grocery store, big or small, and ask if they have any boxes you can take home with you.

Check Your Work Office

If you work in an office that has constant deliveries, you may not have to go very far to find some boxes perfect for your move. Talk to your mailroom or managers and ask them to set aside a few for you to use for your move.

Ask You Local Liquor Store

Just like a grocery store, liquor stores regularly get bulk deliveries. Whether it is a case of liquor, wine or beer, these deliveries often come along with large boxes. Ask the store owner if they have any to spare.

Go to a Big Box Store

Big box stores, such as Walmart or Home Depot, are constantly stocking their shelves, leaving them with plenty of spare boxes, especially of the larger variety. Start by calling their customer service line, explain that you are moving and looking for some boxes.

Search Online

You can find pretty much anything online these days, especially on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Simply search in the “for sale” categories, under “free” to find some great steals on almost every size box you’ll need.

Moving, no matter how far, is a big undertaking that you can’t really avoid. Skip the expensive movers and save yourself some money to spend on items for your new home, or to cover upcoming bills, and check these locations to find yourself some free moving boxes.