I heard a quote recently that I really wanted to share with everyone, and it goes like this: “What would you do if you weren’t afraid?” What if we started our week asking ourselves this question? How would our day-to-day activities change?

Understanding the Purpose of Fear

I’ve learned a few things about fear over the course of my life. During my second year in real estate, I took part in a six-day transformational seminar at a retreat center. Each day featured seminars and activities, and one day we had to take a zip line.

Now, this wasn’t just some little zip line that went down a little hill. It was a beast that went between two mountaintops, and you had to be like James Bond, hanging onto this bar for dear life as you zipped over this valley. It was scary! The next part of the ropes course involved rappelling down a mountainside, and I’ll tell you, my fear of heights was in fine form that day.

You might be thinking that the whole point of the ropes course was to help me overcome my fear of heights, but that wasn’t the point. The point was that it’s okay to have fear, but you can’t let the fear have you. There is a distinction.

Healthy Fear Enhances Your Life

Fear can enhance your life. It’s like salt to a dish. And just like salt, it enhances the flavor of your life and prevents blandness. It brings all your senses to the surface. It challenges you.

Fear doesn’t go away, nor should we want it to. Try as we might, we can’t make it go away. Instead, we need to learn that it’s okay to have it, embrace it and travel with it. But we can’t let it control us.

Robin Sharma, a Canadian self-help author, once said, “The fears we don’t face become our limits.” We agree. Here in the Power Program®, we focus our efforts on helping real estate agents reach their Next Level®, and part of that is through coaching and growing the confidence needed to face those fears and do our best despite them.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally. He is the best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times. Visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.