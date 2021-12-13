Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC recently announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The firm is led by Daniel and Heidi Burns, who first opened their brokerage in 1980. The company serves a wide range of first-time, move-up, relocation and downsizing clients across California’s San Bernardino and Riverside Counties from the High Desert to Temecula.

“Dan and Heidi have an impressive history and knowledge of the real estate industry. Their dedication to growth and providing top-notch agent and client support will be elevated to new heights through their affiliation with the BHGRE® brand,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate in a statement. “I applaud the passion and support they provide to their community and their involvement in many charitable organizations making a difference in their region. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate family and are excited to support their growth plans and continued success.”

Rancho Cucamonga is a very competitive location for the manufacturing, warehousing and logistics industries because of its easy access to transportation facilities and ports of entry. Healthcare and higher education are also major economic drivers across San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

“Over the last 40 years in the industry, I have learned how important it is to move with the business. Affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate represents a significant move for us as we look to drive growth to reach a higher level of success. We recognize that moving is not as simple as just a house transaction, but it’s the jumpstart for new lifestyles, new careers or to build and grow families,” said Dan Burns, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited, in a statement. “Now it’s our turn to move up and grow our team of agents with the help of all the benefits, resources and support that comes with being part of the BHGRE® network.”



“We are excited to tap into the powerful brand recognition that comes from being a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate. We can build upon our strong foundation and help our agents reach new clients and develop lasting relationships with them beyond the transaction,” said Heidi Burns, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited, in a statement. “The brand’s incredible vibrancy, which permeates throughout the executive team and entire network, appeals to us deeply. We are energized by the brand’s many new approaches, sophisticated marketing materials and top-tier technology support to fuel growth for our company.”



For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.