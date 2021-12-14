Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has expanded its Member Services team, with the addition of Tamara McHugh and Keith Spriggs, CRP, both in the role of vice president, Business Solutions.

In their new roles, McHugh and Spriggs will serve as business consultants for a defined group of LeadingRE member brokerages, focusing on understanding each company’s unique objectives and helping them be more successful through the utilization of LeadingRE’s extensive programs and services. They will also offer expertise on the trends impacting the real estate industry to help members continuously strengthen their value proposition, deliver a superior customer experience and ensure sales associates succeed at the highest levels.

McHugh comes to LeadingRE with over 15 years of account management experience with Dow Jones, most recently serving as global senior sales director for Wall Street Journal and other brands. In this role, she led the sales and support teams in strategic operations and interfaced with real estate company executives to develop strategic marketing opportunities.

Spriggs has specialized in the corporate relocation sector since 2004, working as client service manager for LeadingRE’s mobility management company, RELO Direct®, since 2007. As the account manager for a wide range of corporate clients, Keith has provided consultative services on everything from program management to departure and destination services.

“We are delighted to welcome Tamara and Keith to our team. Already well-known and highly respected in our network, both bring a unique perspective and extensive industry expertise that will benefit our members greatly,” said Pat Poole, LeadingRE senior vice president, Business Solutions/North America, in a statement.

