The challenges facing real estate professionals heading into 2022 are not inconsequential. Amid challenges such as lacking inventory, rising inflation, changing consumer behavior and bidding wars, finding the opportunities is essential. That means brokers and agents need to be armed with as much information and knowledge as possible to be able to recognize and seize these opportunities, and to increase success in the year ahead no matter the obstacles.

Join RISMedia and the industry’s top real estate leaders and visionaries for a day of virtual education, to learn the innovative strategies that will increase business in 2022. With 20-plus sessions and more than 50 speakers—and two separate, customized tracks for brokers and agents,—RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will help prepare you for any type of market.

Register Now

When: Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Tune in to these sessions to get comprehensive insights on how you can boost business, bolster your reputation and convert more leads.

General Sessions

The Economy: Where Do We Stand Now…And What Lies Ahead?

From rising interest rates to continued pandemic concerns, National Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun takes a look at what’s in store for the U.S. economy and its potential impact on the housing market.

11:15 a.m. – Learn More



Women in Real Estate: New Trends Driving Women Leadership

From a heavier emphasis on culture to the work-from-home movement, the real estate industry is more primed for women leaders than ever before. In this session, learn about the trends that are generating new opportunities for women to rise through the ranks, and how to capitalize on the moment.

11:25 a.m. – Learn More

See more General Sessions here.

Broker Track

The Impact of Inflation: Is Brokerage Profitability at Stake?

Continued inflation is taking its toll on the real estate market, from home price affordability to the rising rate of building supplies. In this session, brokers discuss how to prevent the effects of inflation from impacting brokerage profitability, and how to control the narrative with consumers.

12:45 – Learn More

Tracking the Consumer: What Matters Most, Post-COVID

Have consumer expectations of the real estate transaction changed for good? In this session, find out what buyers and sellers now demand in the wake of the pandemic, from virtual services to more spacious homes, and how to make sure your agents are ready to service them.

2:30 – Learn More

Agent Track

The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business

In this special presentation, Tracey Hawkins—aka, The Safety Lady—provides important strategies for keeping yourself and your clients safe in an increasingly risky world.

12:45 – Learn More

Staging Your Listing for Maximum Results

The right staging can make or break a home sale—but how do you get sellers on board? In this session, agents share how to work with clients in order to determine the best way to stage their home for major marketing value and maximum sale price.

2:30 – Learn More

These are just a few of many sessions that will get you prepped for next year’s market.

Register Now

Event Sponsors

Platinum

Real Estate Webmasters

MoxiWorks

Master

Century 21 Real Estate

Newrez

Host

Accredited Buyer’s Designation

Brokermint

Buyside

eXp Realty

HomeTeam Inspection Service

MooveGuru

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Event

Sherri Johnson Coaching