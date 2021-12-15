As 2021 comes to a close, real estate professionals are looking ahead at what to expect for the new year. From the ever-fluctuating housing market to a non-stop influx of new homebuyers, coming up with the new and best ways to do business is top priority. As for marketing, which may arguably be the most important aspect in a successful real estate business, there are certain items and tasks that should be reviewed, refreshed and updated as we head into a new Q1.

So, as you sit down this month and prepare your 2022 real estate marketing plan, don’t forget about these vital components that may lead you to your most successful year yet!

Update Your Headshot

Headshots, especially for real estate agents, are a necessity. Because this is a face-to-face industry, it is important for agents to put a face to their name, especially on social media, their website and in their marketing collateral. However, many people across all different industries often take one professional headshot and move on to doing business, going years without an update.

The new year is the perfect time to update your headshots, modernized to fit new trends and showcasing who you are today, rather than who you were five (or more) years ago. Be sure to have some fun with your new headshots, highlighting your brand colors, your niche, your location and, especially, your personality.

Refresh Your Online Presence

We are heading into 2022, where most buyers and sellers are starting their home and agent search online. This is why it is so important to ensure that your website, and anywhere else you promote your business online, is refreshed and ready for the new year. Pull up your website on both your desktop and your mobile device to ensure a quality experience, both visually and technically, and make updates as needed.

Test out all links to make sure they lead to the correct social or informational pages, and be sure that your contact information—email, phone number, address—are all up to date. Even check out your fiercest competitor’s websites to see how yours compares, and make updates to improve your website, from imagery to content to functionality.

Evaluate Your Social Media Strategy

A strong social media strategy is a must in today’s environment, especially when it comes to business. For agents, social platforms offer a space to not only promote their business and listings, but also to educate and engage with past and current clients, as well as prospect for leads and new clients.

Facebook offers analytics, so be sure to take a look at your performance over the last year to see where you can improve. For other platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, create a plan to utilize certain features, such as video, Reels and Stories, to keep up with social trends while also promoting your brand and business. Take time to create a social media plan for the new year, complete with a schedule, content and campaigns, such as surveys and giveaways.

Offer Quality Content (Especially Video!)

Speaking of content, whether you plan to share articles, infographics or videos, you need to ensure that it is high-quality and informative. If you have a blog, share your content across your social media accounts and in newsletters to your sphere of influence. If you do not have a blog, you may want to consider starting one as a way to boost not only your online presence, but also your reputation as an experienced and educated agent.

Don’t have enough time to create your own content? Consider utilizing RISMedia’s ACESocial, a content solution platform that posts high-quality real estate and lifestyle content to your social media pages automatically! When it comes to video, if you haven’t already caught up to virtual tours, live Q&A sessions and podcasts, now is the time. Head into the new year on top of trends, offering your audience the type of content they crave, and that will help you stand out from the competition.