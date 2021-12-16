When it comes to packing for a move, the kitchen is generally the most difficult room to tackle. Dishes are fragile and you need to take extra care to get them to your new home in the same condition they were in when you packed them. Here are some simple and effective strategies.

Use the Right Supplies

When moving fragile belongings, cardboard boxes are safer than plastic containers. If you don’t have the boxes that your dishes originally came in, you can buy boxes that are designed for dishes, but that can be expensive and unnecessary.

You can pack dishes safely in ordinary cardboard boxes, provided you wrap and pad them carefully. Since you will be inserting dishes vertically, make sure you choose boxes that are tall enough.

Use packing paper, not bubble wrap. Packing paper is easy to crumple up and put in and around dishes, and it will create air pockets to provide cushioning. Bubble wrap, on the other hand, is bulkier, harder to work with and takes up more space.

You will need a lot of packing paper. Be sure to buy enough paper, as well as plenty of tape, so you don’t have to take an unplanned trip shopping trip to get more.

Pack Dishes Carefully

Place a plate or bowl in the center of a sheet of packing paper and wrap it securely. Once you have enough wrapped dishes to fill a box, insert them vertically. Packing dishes that way will make them less likely to break than laying them flat.

Pack items that are the same size together to make the best use of the space you have. Packing dishes tightly will prevent movement, which in turn will prevent damage. After you put dishes in a box, fill in any empty spaces with more packing paper.

To pack cups and glasses, stuff wadded-up packing paper inside and wrap more paper around the handles and stems. Then wrap a sheet of packing paper entirely around each cup or glass. Pack glasses and cups with the same shape together. Stand them upright and fill in any gaps with more crumpled paper.

Take Precautions to Prevent Damage

Before you put anything inside a box, thoroughly tape the bottom so it won’t come open during the move. Crumple up some packing paper and create a layer of padding a few inches deep in the bottom of the box.

Don’t make the boxes too heavy. You don’t want someone to drop a box full of dishes while loading or unloading the moving truck. Tape each box securely and label it “Fragile.”