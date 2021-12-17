Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® has announced it is partnering with PunchListUSA. Together, the two companies will expand on their existing data integration and, through a phased launch, provide all of Pillar to Post’s North American franchise partners and customers with streamlined access to instant repair pricing via PunchListUSA’s proprietary pricing engine.

Charleston, South Carolina-based PunchListUSA provides access to exclusive inspection data, integration with Home Depot’s product catalogue and machine learning to decode home inspection reports into simplified and accurate repair and renovation estimates.

“Working diligently for the past few years on cutting-edge technologies for home inspections has been a long and exciting journey,” said Pillar To Post President and CEO Dan Steward in a statement, “but well worth the effort to revolutionize and modernize one of the key elements to real estate transactions.”

“Our mandate at Pillar To Post is to ensure confident home-buying and ownership,” added Steward. “Our partnership with PunchListUSA ensures that millions of homeowners across North America will receive not only the best-quality inspection, but also tech-enabled line-item pricing guidance from an industry-leading services provider to make informed decisions with peace of mind.”

According to PunchListUSA CEO and Co-Founder Min Alexander, “Technology simplifies our daily lives—yet homeownership remains unpredictable and difficult to navigate for many.”

“In connecting PunchListUSA’s repair pricing engine services to the No. 1 home inspection company in North America with the most tech-forward inspection platform, we’re taking a crucial step forward to deliver on our mission to provide homeowners with easy access to insight-driven, turnkey lifecycle services that make maintaining and improving their homes stress-free,” added Alexander.

For more information, please visit www.pillartopost.com