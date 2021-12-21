Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC (BHGRE®) recently announced that Integrity Real Estate Center Inc., based in Stockton, California, has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Real Estate.

The firm is led by broker/owner Janet Ramirez and serves a wide range of clients across California’s Central Valley, including San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties.

Ramirez started her career in the mortgage industry. During the subprime crisis, she helped many friends and family avoid foreclosure and pursued her real estate license to provide a more comprehensive level of support. She opened her real estate brokerage in 2008.

“Janet’s focus on integrity as the company’s guiding principle is a powerful platform from which to grow and expand in the Central Valley. Her reputation as a highly ethical and successful business leader is admirable,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, in a statement. “Her dedication to the success of her agents as well as providing top-notch service to her clients, has played a significant role in the growth of her brokerage. She recognized that further growth would require greater support and infrastructure. We are thrilled that Janet chose to partner with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to expand her business.”

“In today’s dynamic real estate environment, staying current on agent training, market trends and consumer preferences is critical to remain relevant,” said Janet Ramirez, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Real Estate, in a statement. “As a small firm, we knew we needed additional resources and support to bring our company to the next level. The depth and breadth of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s tools, technology and marketing programs will play a significant role in increasing our agents’ productivity as well as the firm’s market share.”



