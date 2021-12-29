Clay Browning, broker/owner of Real Living Realty Advisors and Managing Broker/Owner NAI Commercial Realty Advisors, and his partner Blair Andersen, recently announced that they chose to affiliate their residential brokerage with Century 21 Real Estate and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Realty Advisors. The brokerage will serve residents of South Georgia, Browning and Andersen.

“We had many options and a lot of promises made to us by other real estate organizations, but by far the best decision for our agents and their clients was to affiliate with the most recognized name in real estate and a global powerhouse that for 50 years has been on the forefront of innovation and business growth,” said Browning in a statement. “The mission of the CENTURY 21 brand, to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences, ladders up to our company’s commitment to quality service and helps to ensure that the people and families we partner with get to the best real estate outcomes possible.”

“This is terrific news for us because Clay, Blair and their team are known in the markets they serve for giving 121% and providing unique, memorable moments along every step of their client relationships,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “Their energy and enthusiasm for delivering quality and experiences people covet is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their agent count and overall closed deals.”



