President Joe Biden appointed the following individuals to serve in key regional leadership roles at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Small Business Administration (SBA):

Jason Pu, HUD Regional Administrator, Region 9

Edward “Ted” James, SBA Regional Administrator, Region 6

According to the White House, these regional appointees “will be critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery and climate change.”

Jason Pu is a member of the city council and two-time mayor of the City of San Gabriel in Los Angeles County, California. He also serves as chair of the Transportation Committee of the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments and president of the API Caucus of the League of California Cities.Pu has been a leader in the city and the region in managing multiple crises, combatting COVID-19, addressing regional housing and homelessness issues, fixing the city’s infrastructure, and stimulating local economic development efforts.

His efforts have led to a fully-vaccinated rate of over 90% among those eligible in the city, the initiation of the city’s first and only affordable housing project, an improvement in pavement condition index from 48 to 82, the construction of new playgrounds and parks, state and federal resources in the region to complete major logistics, transportation, and housing projects, and the construction of several major economic development projects that will include hundreds of new housing units and over 250,000 square feet of new commercial space for new jobs and businesses.

Previously, Pu was a business attorney specializing in finance, real estate and corporate in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. Region 9 serves Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

Louisiana State Representative Edward “Ted” James’ passion for leadership is driven by a deeply held desire to impact the lives of others while transforming his community. In November 2011, James was elected to serve as Louisiana State Representative. He currently serves as chairman of the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee and chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. Outside of the Legislature, James is an attorney and director of the Baton Rouge office of the Urban League of Louisiana. Region 6 serves Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Source: White House