Leading your team to set new goals in 2022 and create the momentum of immediate success means you are going to have to motivate, lead, educate, coach and guide your team to greatness. Your goal is that everyone achieve even higher numbers than last year, but you might be thinking, “How am I going to help them do that?” You’re not alone. The first step is to say, “We can and we will hit our goals for 2022,” with great confidence. Next, here are some proven methods that will help you lead your team to start the year off in the fast lane and ready to go with momentum, high energy and focus to achieve results:

1. Set LEAD Goals with each agent. Most agents look at how many homes they have sold in the past tense. We need them to be totally focused on the future opportunities. Have your agents focus on building a pipeline of potential listing and buyer leads. They need to focus on NEW business and not just focus on what they have sold or focus all their time on closings (known as lag, in the past). Focusing on ‘lead’ goals ensures your agents are always looking for more client relationships in the months to come.

2. Track activities and hold agents accountable weekly, not monthly. Team leaders need to keep the flywheel going with momentum and that means meeting with your agents weekly, not monthly. You want them hitting goals and succeeding every day and they need to get your guidance, direction, motivation and coaching weekly with a 1:1 meeting. This keeps them focused and builds consistent behaviors and habits for success.

3. Meet with agents and help them convert leads into appointments. The truth is most agents are not skilled at securing appointments and they need your help. Reviewing your agents’ pipeline allows you to learn what the obstacles are that your agents are facing and don’t know how to overcome. Asking them each week what the status is of their listing leads is and where they are running into objections will allow you the opportunity to overcome those objections for your agents.

4. Close the sales skills gap: Hold multiple weekly sales meetings and coaching sessions. When you identify that one agent is struggling with a buyer or seller objection, it is safe to say that there are other agents on your team that are having the same issues overcoming objections. Having an all-company coaching session with your team to cover sales skills will help take everyone’s negotiation game to the next level to compete at a higher level and win. Help agents learn how to respond with role play sessions and help them learn the script strategies that will overcome objections.

Making sure your agents are always getting the direction, training, and coaching on a weekly and monthly basis through your exceptional leadership will create thriving team members who will produce greater results. Making this a priority now in January will get you and your team the running start that will start your year with great momentum now in the first quarter and also carried out as a priority through each month.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now offers her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.