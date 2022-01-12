A range hood can be your kitchen’s primary focal point if you are thoughtful with your selection. By ditching the stainless steel range hoods and selecting a custom option that blends into your cabinetry or makes a statement on its own, your range hood will go from a feature that only focuses on function to a design element that blends form and function. Read on for inspiration on decorative range hood ideas that will stand out in your own kitchen.

A Uniformed Look

A range hood in the same marble, granite or quartzite as your counters or backsplash creates a sleek, streamlined and dramatic look. Similarly, carrying the same subway tile on your walls or backsplash across the range hood creates a similar uniformed effect.

Mixed Metallic Range Hood

Mixing metals on your range hood creates an elegant, traditional and even glam look. Pairing metals, such as a polished nickel hood with an aged brass accent metal or a stainless hood with a copper accent metal is a timeless look and can act as jewelry for your kitchen.

One-of-a-Kind Rustic Beams

Incorporating rustic beams on the range hood creates a laid-back, yet one-of-a-kind look. In addition, this range hood design can help prevent a white kitchen from looking too sterile.

Wood and Stone Range Hood

Blending wood and stone elements creates a rustic, one-of-a-kind range hood that creates a cozy yet stately vibe. Sourcing the materials from a local source will make the range hood even more unique.

Limestone Look

A limestone range hood is the epitome of old-world elegance, combined with a contemporary silhouette. Limestone can be dramatic, while the light neutral color prevents it from feeling too heavy.

Mantel-Style Hood

A range hood that resembles a mantel is stately and timeless. Whether the hood stands alone or is integrated with the cabinetry, it has a classic look. Moulding on the range hood creates a more traditional look while skipping the moulding lends a sleeker, more contemporary feel.

Plaster Perfection

A show-stopping plaster hood makes a statement as a stand-alone decorative range hood. Whether you pair it with white walls for a uniformed look or with darker walls, so it stands out, it will always make a statement.

Bronze Beauty

A curved bronze range hood is both elegant and rustic. As a metallic tone, it can pair well with other metals in your kitchen, such as antique brass or polished nickel.

A decorative range hood is one of the best ways to make an eye-catching statement in your kitchen and add warmth, luxury, charm or elegance.