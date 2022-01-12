Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has expanded its footprint with the addition of 35 new member firms in 16 countries in 2021, the company has announced. In all, LeadingRE now encompasses 550 member firms, with more than 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries worldwide.

The newest member firms include businesses from Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Dubai, France, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Montenegro, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“We are delighted to have welcomed so many quality-focused firms to our network in 2021, despite the continued impact of the pandemic on the global real estate market. Leaders of these businesses recognize the value of aligning with like-minded real estate professionals, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth through our programs and resources,” said LeadingRE President and CEO, Paul Boomsma.

According to LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Global Operations Chris Dietz, 2022 will bring continued expansion. ‘‘Our goal is to build on the success we have had, not only with new members, but also with our existing members. Member loyalty and engagement have been incredibly strong over the past year, and we want to nurture those bonds and be responsive to whatever needs and opportunities may arise in the coming year.”

Companies selected for membership in LeadingRE are recognized for their commitment to a quality customer experience and their superior knowledge of both local and global real estate markets.

New members include:

@properties Detroit, Detroit, Michigan, USA

460 Realty, Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada

Advisors Living, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

AG Real Estate & Associates, Woodway, Texas, USA

Austin Hill Realty, Savannah, Georgia, USA

Bibian Group Israel Real Estate, Tel Aviv, Israel

BONNE APART REAL ESTATE BROKERS LLC, Dubai, UAE

Cape Breton Realty, Saint Peters, Nova Scotia, Canada

Capital Homes, London, UK

Cervera Real Estate, Miami, Florida, USA

Charter One Realty, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, USA

Colliers, Dublin, Ireland

Domus Realty, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Elfant Wissahickon Realtors, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

EVBodrum | TANBAY Consulting , Bodrum, Turkey

FGP Swiss & Alps, Geneva, Switzerland

Fox Smart Real Estate Agency, Nicosia, Cyprus

Ganahl Immobilien AG, Heerbrugg, Switzerland

Gerrard-Hoeschler REALTORS, Onalaska, Wisconsin, USA

Golden Group Holding, Kotor, Montenegro

Halter Associates Realty, Woodstock, New York, USA

Hannan & Piper Real Estate, Barcelona, Spain

Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate Group, Greensboro, Georgia, USA

Maud & Blaise, Saint Remy De Provence, France

Moskito Real Estate, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

PRC PROPIEDAD RAIZ COLOMBIA, Cali, Colombia

Preferred, Realtors LTD, Plymouth, Michigan, USA

Provincial Realty, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada

Real Estate Distribution System (REDS) Japan, Tokyo, Japan

SANHEN, Hyeres, France

Solid Rock Realtors, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA

The Aland Realty Group, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA

Vanguard Properties, San Francisco, California, USA

Vantage West Realty Inc., Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

Zihuabello, Zihuatanejo, Mexico

