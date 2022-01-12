Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has expanded its footprint with the addition of 35 new member firms in 16 countries in 2021, the company has announced. In all, LeadingRE now encompasses 550 member firms, with more than 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries worldwide.
The newest member firms include businesses from Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Dubai, France, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Montenegro, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
“We are delighted to have welcomed so many quality-focused firms to our network in 2021, despite the continued impact of the pandemic on the global real estate market. Leaders of these businesses recognize the value of aligning with like-minded real estate professionals, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth through our programs and resources,” said LeadingRE President and CEO, Paul Boomsma.
According to LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Global Operations Chris Dietz, 2022 will bring continued expansion. ‘‘Our goal is to build on the success we have had, not only with new members, but also with our existing members. Member loyalty and engagement have been incredibly strong over the past year, and we want to nurture those bonds and be responsive to whatever needs and opportunities may arise in the coming year.”
Companies selected for membership in LeadingRE are recognized for their commitment to a quality customer experience and their superior knowledge of both local and global real estate markets.
New members include:
- @properties Detroit, Detroit, Michigan, USA
- 460 Realty, Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada
- Advisors Living, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- AG Real Estate & Associates, Woodway, Texas, USA
- Austin Hill Realty, Savannah, Georgia, USA
- Bibian Group Israel Real Estate, Tel Aviv, Israel
- BONNE APART REAL ESTATE BROKERS LLC, Dubai, UAE
- Cape Breton Realty, Saint Peters, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Capital Homes, London, UK
- Cervera Real Estate, Miami, Florida, USA
- Charter One Realty, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, USA
- Colliers, Dublin, Ireland
- Domus Realty, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Elfant Wissahickon Realtors, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- EVBodrum | TANBAY Consulting , Bodrum, Turkey
- FGP Swiss & Alps, Geneva, Switzerland
- Fox Smart Real Estate Agency, Nicosia, Cyprus
- Ganahl Immobilien AG, Heerbrugg, Switzerland
- Gerrard-Hoeschler REALTORS, Onalaska, Wisconsin, USA
- Golden Group Holding, Kotor, Montenegro
- Halter Associates Realty, Woodstock, New York, USA
- Hannan & Piper Real Estate, Barcelona, Spain
- Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate Group, Greensboro, Georgia, USA
- Maud & Blaise, Saint Remy De Provence, France
- Moskito Real Estate, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- PRC PROPIEDAD RAIZ COLOMBIA, Cali, Colombia
- Preferred, Realtors LTD, Plymouth, Michigan, USA
- Provincial Realty, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada
- Real Estate Distribution System (REDS) Japan, Tokyo, Japan
- SANHEN, Hyeres, France
- Solid Rock Realtors, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA
- The Aland Realty Group, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA
- Vanguard Properties, San Francisco, California, USA
- Vantage West Realty Inc., Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
- Zihuabello, Zihuatanejo, Mexico
For more information, visit leadingre.com.