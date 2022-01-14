If you’re building a house, or if you already own a home and you’re planning to remodel the kitchen, you will most likely be shopping for appliances. You may be wondering if you should purchase appliances that match in terms of color and brand, or if it matters. It isn’t necessary to have matching appliances, but consistency can give your kitchen a harmonious look—and it may even save you money.

Create a Consistent Design Scheme

Mixing and matching appliances isn’t always a no-no, but it can be a distraction. Even if the kitchen has other beautiful, stylish elements, people’s eyes may be drawn to the mismatched appliances. To a potential buyer, appliances in different colors may be a turnoff. If all of your appliances are the same color, on the other hand, they will fit together and make the kitchen seem cohesive.

If you decide to match your appliances by color, they don’t necessarily have to come from the same manufacturer. White, black and stainless steel are the most popular colors, and you can buy appliances from different brands that work well together. If the colors differ a bit, the cabinets and other elements separating the appliances can make those differences less noticeable.

You May Get a Discount If You Buy Multiple Appliances From the Same Company

Manufacturers often give discounts to customers who purchase two or more appliances at the same time. If you’re planning a major remodeling project or building a house from scratch, you may save a bundle by purchasing all of your appliances at once from a single manufacturer. On top of that, you can get appliances that are the same color and have the same finishes.

Mix and Match Appliances the Right Way

Sometimes, mixing and matching appliances is the way to go. If one appliance stands out, it can serve as a focal point while the others complement it. You have to be careful, though. In some cases, having one appliance that’s different from the rest can make the kitchen’s design seem incomplete, which can detract from its overall appearance.

Make the Decision That’s Right for You

Some homeowners and buyers feel that kitchen appliances should match and wouldn’t consider living in a home with appliances in different colors. Others don’t care that much, and some even consider mismatched appliances to be a positive. Ultimately, it’s a personal decision.

Focus on function and price, as well as style. Think about your family’s needs and how you use your kitchen so you can choose appliances that suit your lifestyle. Carefully consider how the cost of appliances will fit into your overall budget for the project and look for the best value available.