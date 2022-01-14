HUNT Real Estate Corporation has announced the merger of Conway Real Estate with its Arizona-based brokerage. Founded in 2009 by Mike Conway, the firm closed over $205 million in sales in 2021. Their 99 licensed real estate professionals will join HUNT effective immediately.

“Mike has assembled a very fine group of real estate professionals that we are delighted to welcome to our organization,” stated Peter F. Hunt, HUNT Real Estate Corporation Chairman and CEO.

Robert Shaw, regional vice president for HUNT in Arizona, worked on this transaction with Conway for several months.

“The key factor in our success has been the culture we have built in Arizona,” said Shaw. “Mike and I had to determine if our cultures would mesh. Not only do we believe this to be true, but we are so impressed with Mike that he will stay with us as the branch director for his two offices.”

HUNT Real Estate already operates six branches in the Phoenix Metropolitan area: Gilbert, Glendale, Cave Creek, Chandler and two offices in Scottsdale. The addition of the two Conway Real Estate locations in Mesa and Phoenix expands the reach of the combined companies, increasing options for homebuyers and sellers.

For more information about HUNT Real Estate, visit www.huntrealestate.com.