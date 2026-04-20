AI-powered computer vision technology company Restb.ai has announced it now reaches more than 1 million real estate agents through its growing network of MLS partnerships across the United States and Canada. With adoption spanning 26 new MLSs over the past 18 months, Restb.ai’s technology is believed to be one of the most widely deployed AI solutions available to real estate agents in North America.

According to a release, Restb.ai’s rapid expansion reflects growing demand from MLSs looking to deliver smarter, more automated tools to their customers. By integrating AI directly into the MLS workflow, real estate agents gain access to a wide range of Restb.ai AI-powered capabilities, including image recognition, automated tagging, compliance insights, and enriched property data, without changing how they work.



“These MLSs are leading the way in the deployment of practical and safe AI solutions agents can use right away,” said Dominik Pogorzelski, president, MLS at Restb.ai. “Agents are not being asked to learn new systems. Restb.ai technology is built into the systems they already use every day.”



MLSs that have deployed Restb.ai technology for the first time in the U.S. over the past 18 months include: ArkansasONE MLS, Beaches MLS (Florida), Billings Association of REALTORS® (Montana), Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® (Virginia), Coeur d’Alene MLS (Idaho), Colorado Real Estate Network, Indiana Regional MLS, Intermountain MLS (Idaho), MLS Technology, Inc. (Tulsa, Oklahoma), MLS United, LLC (Mississippi), Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS® (California), MetroList® MLS (California), New Mexico MLS, REALTORS® Association of Indian River County Inc. (Florida), Realcomp (Michigan), Royal Gorge Association of REALTORS® Inc. (Colorado), Greater Alabama MLS Inc, San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (California), Sanibel and Captiva Island Association of REALTORS® (Florida), Tulare County Association of REALTORS ® (California), Western River Valley Board of REALTORS® (Arkansas) and Western Upstate MLS (South Carolina).

In Canada, participating organizations include the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton (Alberta), Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (British Columbia), Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (British Columbia), and Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®. This level of AI availability and use also signals a broader shift in how AI is being implemented across the real estate industry. Rather than embedded in standalone tools, MLSs are increasingly embedding AI directly into the systems agents rely on, the company says.

“AI works best when it’s not something agents or brokers have to think about or manage separately,” said Nathan Brannen, chief product officer at Restb.ai. “By integrating directly into the MLS, we’re turning property images into structured data that improves search, supports compliance, helps agents save time, and ultimately delivers better results for their clients.”

Restb.ai’s AI technology is now available to agents in markets of all sizes, from major metros to smaller regional MLSs. As adoption continues to grow, the company is helping set a new standard for how AI is applied across the real estate industry: quietly, consistently, and at scale.

More information about Restb.ai’s MLS solutions is available at restb.ai/customers/MLS.