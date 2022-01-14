Illustrated Properties, a member of The Keyes Family of Companies, has announced Daniel Dennis as the firm’s new president. The industry veteran is relocating from Mobile, Alabama, where he served as CEO of South Alabama’s largest real estate firm for more than a decade.

As Illustrated’s President, Dennis is responsible for the firm’s strategic planning and operations. Mike Pappas remains as CEO.

“Illustrated is a special place, and it is a huge honor to have the opportunity to work with Mike Pappas and the entire team,” Dennis said. “We have the most respected luxury brand in the market, with strong core values, technology and tools already in place. I look forward to building on what Illustrated has established and supporting our incredible Associates.”

In his CEO role at Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate Roberts Brothers, Inc., Dennis oversaw the firm’s 300 associates and staff in five offices. The 75-year-old Roberts Brothers is South Alabama’s market leader and provides brokerage, relocation, property management and vacation rental services in Mobile & Baldwin Counties.

Dennis was heavily involved in the community in and around Mobile. He was the 2021 Campaign Chair for the successful re-election of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the 2019 Chairman of the Board for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. Dennis is also a member of the Board of Directors for Visit Mobile, the City of Mobile’s Industrial Development Board (IDB), Regions Bank, the Mobile Symphony, the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama, and the University of South Alabama’s Center for Real Estate Studies & Economic Development.

The Mobile native is also an active participant in the Big Brother Big Sister Program, a former Chair of Chamber Chase, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s total resource campaign and was selected as a member of Mobile Bay Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40.

Dennis earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Auburn University. He also earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Cumberland School of Law and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Real Property Development from the University of Miami School of Law.

“Daniel Dennis is a man of integrity and humility, with an unparalleled understanding of the real estate brokerage industry and leading a large team of associates,” Pappas said. “He spent time in South Florida while completing his post-graduate studies at the University of Miami and is familiar with our region, but he also brings a fresh perspective from his experience in Alabama. Our Associates and clients will greatly benefit from Daniel’s leadership, knowledge and vision.”

In 2016, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties finalized a merger between the companies—two of Florida’s longest-running and most accomplished family-owned real estate businesses. The union made Keyes and Illustrated, together, the largest independently owned real estate firm in Florida and a Top 30-ranked firm in the entire U.S.

