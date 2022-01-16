Being a successful agent isn’t just showings and closing deals. For most real estate professionals, a large chunk of the actual job involves completing tedious tasks and paperwork. So, it makes sense then that procrastinating is not all that uncommon for those in the industry.

How, though, do you break that cycle once you’ve found yourself becoming less productive? Whether it’s finally tackling those contracts or posting on Facebook, you need to have a plan of attack. Here are some steps that you can take to break your procrastination habits:

Step 1: Create a list. No matter how small a task is, creating a list of all the things you need to accomplish throughout the course of your day will help you stay on track. Being able to cross off some of the simpler tasks you need to handle will keep you motivated.

Step 2: Tackle the tedious stuff first. If you put the tedious jobs at the top of your to-do list, it’ll be harder for you to avoid them throughout your day. Remember to remove distractions like your TV, and try to take care of the daunting stuff before handling the easier tasks on your list.

Step 3: Take breaks. It’s important to take short breaks about every 15-30 minutes when taking on a boring, time-consuming task. Procrastination is all mental, so trick your brain by breaking that one monumental task into several simpler ones that you can accomplish in between breaks.

Step 4: Reward yourself. When you finally scratch something off your to-do list, be sure to reward yourself. Indulging in a temptation you removed, such as Netflix, or treating yourself to a little online shopping is all you need. Just be sure to not give in until the job is completely finished!

Most jobs today are accompanied by some larger, more boring tasks that need to be done, and real estate is no different. However, with a game plan and a little perseverance, you can boost your productivity and break these procrastination habits.