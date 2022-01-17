JPAR® Real Estate has announced the appointment of Mark Johnson as President of JPAR® – Real Estate. In this new role, Johnson will have responsibility for the JPAR Real Estate enterprise including its brokerage and franchise operations which serves consumers across 65 offices in 25 states with more than 3,600 real estate professionals.

The expanded role is in recognition of Johnson’s industry and enterprise leadership which led to the brand’s significant growth over the past four years, the company stated. This new leadership structure positions the company to leverage his industry influence and expertise across both brokerage and franchise operations.

“I’m excited to work with Mark and such a talented group of real estate professionals to exponentially grow our network,” said Laura O’Connor, President of JPAR Franchising.

The JPAR Franchise network, launched in 2019, now has a presence in 25 states and serves 1,500 agents across 34 offices. The brand was just named a 2022 Top 200 Best Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

“I am incredibly excited to expand my role with JPAR Real Estate and look forward to delivering on our unique value proposition to create strong exponential growth in the years ahead,” said Johnson. “We are well-positioned as a premium provider of real estate services to our professionals and their customers, and are further supported to deliver on our customer commitment as a member of the Cairn Real Estate Holdings network of companies.”

