Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group based in Visalia, Calif.

Established in 2015, the firm is led by Borna and Saba Binesh. Borna grew up in Visalia, started his real estate career in 2006 and later earning his broker’s license. Saba began her career in Vancouver, Canada before relocating to Visalia. With three offices and more than 70 agents, the boutique brokerage services Visalia, Tulare, Fresno and Kings County in the Central Valley of California. The company has consistently ranked as a leading independent brokerage.

“Borna and Saba’s approach to business prioritizes clients, community and culture. This mindset aligns very closely with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate core business values of passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth, and excellence, making us perfect partners. Known and respected as a locally rooted brokerage whose agents value hard work and integrity, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group will leverage the brand’s extensive marketing resources, business building tools and top-tier technology to help strengthen and expand their business. We are excited to welcome Borna, Saba and their entire team to the BHGRE® network and look forward to helping them achieve their growth goals.” –Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As a highly collaborative company, we pride ourselves on being a brokerage that helps agents grow. After expanding from one office to three, we realized that we needed a partner with new ideas and more robust offerings to help accelerate growth. As part of a larger network with scalable resources, we have so much more to offer our agents. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will support our goals for furthering growth thanks to the tremendous tools, technology, guidance and support that come with being a part of this widely known and highly respected brand. We intend to expand our “garden” and continue to “bloom” throughout our community as a new member of the BHGRE® network.” –Borna Binesh, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group

“Our key differentiator has always been that we take a personal approach to every client’s situation to ensure they have a highly satisfying and individualized experience. Having access to the many resources available through the BHGRE® brand will enable our agents to spend more time with their clients and provide a more efficient experience from start to finish.” –Saba Binesh, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group

For more information visit https://www.bhgre.com/.