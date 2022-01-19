Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country’s fastest-growing brokerages, with 2,000 agents and $8 billion in annual sales, today announced a merger with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties of Solomons, Md.

Led by founder and Principal Broker Chris McNelis, The McNelis Group Properties opened its doors in 2006 with one office on Solomons Island. In 2016, the company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, then opened a second branch office in Dunkirk in 2018. This merger expands PenFed Realty’s geographic footprint into Calvert County, Md. and strengthens the brand in Saint Mary’s County, Md.

“I am honored to welcome the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services McNelis Group Properties,” said PenFed Realty president Kevin Wiles, in a statement. “Chris McNelis is a beloved and highly-respected member of the Solomons Island community, and her firm enjoys an outstanding reputation far and wide because of her leadership, success and vision. The company attracts sales professionals with the highest levels of integrity, expertise, and ambition, and we at PenFed Realty are extremely fortunate that they have made the choice to align with us.”

Since its founding, The McNelis Group Properties has been among Calvert County’s real estate market leaders. With a roster of more than 40 agents, the firm is especially known for their expertise in helping buyers navigate the purchase of waterfront, farm and luxury properties, as well as second homes, while serving all consumers in need of expert real estate services.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with such a respected company as PenFed Realty,” said McNelis. “From the start, our focus has been to provide exceptional home buying and selling experiences to our clients. With PenFed Realty’s commitment to becoming the premier provider of real estate services in all their markets, it’s the perfect alignment with our own vision.”

Starting February 1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties will be rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. The company will continue to operate their offices on 14488 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, and 10109 Ward Road in Dunkirk.

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.