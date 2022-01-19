“Do this and get 10 new leads in a week!” “This one simple tip will 4X your seller leads!” “Saying this one thing will land you 5 listing appointments in a week!”

Do these promises sound too good to be true? They probably are. Yet, as a real estate agent, you probably get multiple emails guaranteeing these results every day. It is easy to get distracted by the flashy tactics and the bold claims. What if your success depended on something less showy and more substantial? Why aren’t those genius ideas being shouted in emails? Simple, it is easy to overlook the power of real estate marketing basics. Your business will grow when you commit to doing them consistently. You will see more listings and more closings.

So, what is the best and easiest way to guarantee your success? Ask for the business!

Yes, you read that correctly. It is as simple as that. Ask for business from day one of your relationship with a client. Before you stop reading, we promise this works, and it is nowhere near as painful as you imagine. While asking for something from a potential client you have just met might seem counterintuitive, it is worth doing. Reinforced by stellar service, being genuinely upfront will go a long way in generating new business.

What does this sound like? Try this script when initiating your next deal.

“I’m so thankful to be representing you as your agent, and I am sincerely grateful for your trust. I will work very hard to make this the best possible experience. That said, as you know, my business exists on referrals. My goal is to do such an excellent job for you that you’ll want to tell your friends about me when they’re looking for an agent. So, if you don’t mind, I will ask if you know anyone who might be looking to buy or sell a home in the next two years. Would that be okay?”

This simple but powerful conversation serves two purposes. First, it lets your buyers and sellers know that you intend on providing them with exceptional service. Second, it allows you to ask your clients for referrals.

If you are ready to kickstart your real estate business, click here for 7 Proven Actions from Real Estate Top Producers to achieve success.

Fathom Realty currently operates in 35 states with approximately 7500 agents. Agents enjoy a higher net income through Fathom’s 100% commission, transaction fee compensation model, allowing them to invest more money into growing their business. Fathom agents earn stock grants based on their contribution to revenue and company growth. To learn more about Fathom, visit fathomcareers.com.