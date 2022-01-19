Brookfield, Wisconsin-based Shorewest, REALTORS® closed $3.26 billion in real estate sales in 2021—the highest annual sales ever recorded for the company in its 75-year history of selling real estate, according to the company.

Shorewest sales associates helped 10,880 families in 2021 by successfully negotiating for their clients in this competitive market.

“Our success in 2021 is due to the hard work and diligence of our industry-leading sales associates, management and support teams,” says Joseph A. Horning, president of Shorewest, REALTORS®. “They truly put their clients first and are committed to delivering outstanding results no matter what is happening in the market. We can’t thank them enough for all they do for their communities and clients.”

A market with low inventory and strong buyer demand helped drive the average sales price of homes up 9.5% (median sales price per Sq. Ft.) to $319,573, the company stated. Multiple offers—often well over asking price—became the norm in 2021. With many buyers missing out on securing a home in 2021, sales are expected to be strong well into 2022.

For more information, visit http://www.shorewest.com/.