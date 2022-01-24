Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Beyond based in Sioux Falls, S.D. The company becomes the first BHGRE affiliate in the state.

The firm, started with a market-leading team, is led by owner Brandon Martens and managing broker Breck Miller. The company serves the entire range of real estate clients in the Greater Sioux Falls market, including Minnehaha County, Lincoln County, McCook County, Lake County and Turner County.

With a flourishing economy, no state income tax and a very low unemployment rate, the Sioux Falls metro area accounts for more than 30% of the state’s entire population. It is home to several financial institutions, manufacturing companies and food processing plants. An Amazon fulfillment center is also slated to open in 2022. With four hospitals, Sioux Falls serves as a regional health care center. Due to the long distances between major cities in the state, Sioux Falls is also a destination city for shopping and dining.

According to Martens, Sioux Falls has historically been a very stable real estate market, even during the 2008 subprime crisis.

“Brandon and Breck’s combined real estate experience and service to both the industry and their clients have created a tremendous foundation upon which to build their business as the first BHGRE affiliate in South Dakota,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Extension Brands (BHGRE parent company) in a press release. “They both have a wealth of experience and knowledge to impart to their growing team of agents and a passion for helping their clients achieve the dream of homeownership. We are excited to support their expansion in the growing Sioux Falls market.”

“I grew up in Iowa, near the headquarters of Better Homes & Gardens®, and feel a tremendous affinity for the brand and what it represents. When it came time to take the next step in building my business, I knew I needed a partner focused on building for the future, not just the bottom line,” said Brandon Martens, owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Beyond. “Our philosophy has always been about making people better—both agents and clients—by adopting a service mentality that prioritizes the relationship over the transaction, a defining characteristic of the BHGRE® brand. As a new affiliate, we gain access to unrivaled tools, technology and support beyond what any independent firm could ever hope to provide to their agents.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s comprehensive technology offerings will play a pivotal role in helping us expand our support to our agents so they can focus on their core business of serving clients and our community,” said Breck Miller, managing broker, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Beyond. “We are excited to leverage our affiliation to help make an impact for homeowners in our neighborhoods and beyond, as well as deepen our relationships in the market. We firmly believe that real estate is far more than simply selling a house. It is a service that changes people’s lives through homeownership.”