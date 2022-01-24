Happy New Year and welcome to the new CRD Connect column! We have broadened the scope of this space to serve agents at all stages of their careers and highlight the vast library of educational opportunities that the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) offers.

It should come as no surprise that the last two years have been a bit of a rollercoaster for homebuyers and sellers. Low inventory, high home prices, increased competition, multiple offers and waived contingencies are just a few of the challenges that buyers and sellers face in the current market. More than ever before, they are relying on their agent to be a trusted advisor to help them navigate these difficult situations.

Here are four ways you can use CRD education and resources to ensure that your skills are sharp and you have the knowledge and skills needed to serve your clients this year.

Earn a designation or certification (or finish the one you already started). To ensure that you are offering your clients best-in-class service, you need to “ABL”—always be learning. Make 2022 the year you earn a new designation or finish off a certification. This is a clear indication to consumers that you have the advanced skills and knowledge to help them successfully navigate their transactions. If you’re not sure where to start, CRD’s Learning Pathways tool can help you explore different options and come up with an education plan.

Access micro courses in specialized, niche topics. No matter where you are in your career, you can benefit from the quick and targeted insights offered by CRD’s microcourses. CRD has a growing catalog of over 100 microcourses developed by top real estate instructors. Each course will help you learn new skills and stay current with the latest tech and social trends so that you can better connect and communicate with your clients. Peruse the full catalog at learning.realtor.

Listen to the CRD Podcast to gain timely insights on the go. Another way to gain actionable insights and deepen your knowledgebase is to listen to the CRD Podcast while you’re on the go. This award-winning podcast covers timely, hyper-relevant topics related to the real estate industry.

Use online and offline networking to connect with other agents. Networking allows you to exchange ideas for how to better serve your clients and market your services. Participate in your local and state association’s activities, and don’t forget to join the specialized Facebook Groups for each of your designations or certifications. These groups are a goldmine of information and connections.

These are just a few of the ways you can use the education and resources that are available to you. Differentiate yourself in this competitive market and exceed your clients’ expectations in 2022.

Jennifer Rzeszewski is the vice president of Member Development and the executive director of the Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD), NAR’s home for exceptional education. Learn more about CRD at crd.realtor.