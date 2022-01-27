Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



NAR’s new Membership Marks Manual is specifically geared towards members and more clearly and concisely explains NAR’s REALTOR® trademark rules. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to review main trademark rules and learn how to avoid common misuses.

